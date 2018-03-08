Bobbi Brown Designed Something Unexpected for International Women’s Day

Bobbi Brown may be best known for her natural makeup brand with the iconic black-and-white minimalist branding, but her most recent release to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8 is fueling her influence in a different arena.

Brown recently left her eponymous beauty brand and launched a wellness company called justBOBBI. In that vein, she decided to design something for International Women’s Day 2018 with her continued goal of focusing on inner beauty before–and as a vehicle to–outer beauty.

As she told Forbes, “When it comes to beauty, I’m a firm believer that it starts from the inside out. For me, it’s simple: Your health shows on your face. If you take care of yourself, by eating the healthiest foods possible, drinking a ton of water, and moving your body every day, it shows. You look good and you feel good. You’re comfortable and confident in your own skin.”

For International Women’s Day, the beauty mogul partnered with Health Warrior, a snack bar company centered on the belief that “better health will build a stronger society,” and which builds products around its core superfood, chia seeds.

In the collaboration, Brown designed the pink packaging for Health Warrior’s Dragon Fruit Chia Bar.

Brown posted a picture of the new bar in the wrapper she created to Instagram. In the caption, she shared that 100% of profits from the sale of the snack will go to Girls Inc, which she described as “A [sic] organization that empowers girls to be strong, smart, and bold through direct service and advocacy. It’s so cool to bring my philosophy that beauty starts from the inside out to life.”

The limited-release bars are on sale in packs of 15 for $19.99 starting March 8 on Health Warrior's site and select Lord & Taylor stores in April.