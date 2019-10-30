Bob Saget Finally Talked About Lori Loughlin and the College Admissions Scandal

Like the rest of the Full House family, Bob Saget is standing by Lori Loughlin as she weaves her way through the legal system. According to Entertainment Tonight, Saget finally broke his silence on the matter, throwing his support behind Loughlin and saying that he loves her and has "empathy" for what she's going through.

"I love the people I love, and people go through life, and stuff happens," Saget said in a new interview with Fox News. "For a while, I was saying, 'No comment,' and now there's just no point in talking about it because I've answered it. What I would say is, I love the people I love, and I have empathy for people that are in my life for 35 years. I don't cut people out."

Image zoom Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

RELATED: Lori Loughlin Is Reportedly "Terrified" About Her New Charges

While he did address Loughlin's situation back in March, all he said in the impromptu on-the-street sound clip was that he supported what Candace Cameron Bure had said at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. In today's interview, he said that he's fortunate to have people like Loughlin in his life and that he wasn't going to dismiss the friendship that they've build over the last few decades.

"I've never had any friends growing up," he added. "So, I'm lucky to have any in the first place."

During an appearance on the Today show back in April, Saget dodged questions about Loughlin and her legal struggles.

"I will say I love her and I will say no comment," he said. "It's a personal thing because it's a strange time and what do you say?"

RELATED: We Finally Know the USC Enrollment Status of Lori Loughlin's Daughters

Bure had nothing but positive things to say about Loughlin when the Fuller House cast accepted the Kids' Choice Award. Though Loughlin seems to be getting more and more "terrified" with each passing day and additional charges being added to her case, it's clear that the tight-knit family she has on the show will support her through anything.

"Family sticks together no matter what," she said. "They stick together through the hard times. They support each other. They encourage one another. They pray for each other and they stand by their side no matter how tough it gets. And a loving family that sticks together also celebrates the really good times together."