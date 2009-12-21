Bo Obama's First Snowstorm, Jessica Simpson's New Swim Line

LUNCHTIME LINKS!

1. 'Tis the season to reflect on this year's top celebrity breakups. [TheDailyBeast.com]

2. Rodarte's Target collection is selling for quadruple the price on eBay. [Racked.com]

3. Stay tuned for statement necklaces and arty prints on Gossip Girl next year. [NYPost.com]

4. Channel Audrey Hepburn with Tiffany & Co.'s new charm sunglasses. [Luxist.com]

5. Think ahead to warmer days with Jessica Simpson's new jet set-inspired swim collection. [StyleList.com]

6. Too cute! First Dog, Bo Obama, plays in his first snowstorm. [HuffingtonPost.com]