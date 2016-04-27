Blythe Danner Explains Why Daughter Gwyneth Paltrow’s Children Are Bound to Join the Family Business

Gwyneth Paltrow obviously has killer genes—look at how gracefully she’s aged—but something else seems to run deep within her veins: talent.

On Tuesday night in New York, the 43-year-old entrepreneur's mother, actress Blythe Danner, took a moment from celebrating Max Mara’s Whitney bag and opened up about her and late husband Bruce Paltrow’s only daughter’s taste. Clutching her pearls and earrings, both gifts from her beloved beau and baby girl, the Meet the Parents star candidly revealed that she spends far less time getting ready for an event than Gwyneth. “I’m kind of lazy about putting myself together,” she told InStyle, adding, “My daughter doesn’t take after me.”

Vanity aside, the 73-year-old beauty moved on to express her love for her two grandchildren, Apple 11, and Moses Martin, 10, Gwyneth’s children with ex-husband Chris Martin. Specifically, she explained that the pre-teens are showing signs of an interest in the world of Hollywood. “I’m telling you, they’re following in our footsteps. I don’t know whether I’m happy or sad about that,” she quipped.

So how exactly are they destined for stardom? “Well, they’re already singing and dancing and performing, and they’re wonderful. They’re just brilliant.” Indeed, Apple’s selfie game has previously proven she has what it takes to captivate anyone’s attention as a future silver screen darling or even a model.

A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Feb 6, 2016 at 8:12pm PST

PHOTOS: Gwyneth Paltrow's Red Carpet Style

That wasn’t what Danner expected Gwyneth would become, though. “We always said to our daughter, ‘You’re so smart. You don’t have to be, don’t be an actress.’ We were told in school she could be a philosopher, lawyer, because she was very bright, but she wanted to do this,” she revealed. “But now she’s really spread out and is really doing beautifully with her cookbook, and all of that.”