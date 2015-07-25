Use This Blush Trick to Fake a Ski-Slope Glow

It may still be summer outside, but we're already dreaming of the gorgeous ski slope looks. Not only can the fashion be chic and divine, but so can the beauty. Direct from the runway, a generous helping of low-lying blush can create the prettiest après-ski flush (blood-pumping cardio and lift ticket not included). But while you want impact with a warm shade, shoot for diffused over a heavy-handed application, says makeup artist Dick Page, who blended in a rosy cream and then topped with bronze powder for a convincing finish at Michael Kors. Easier? Use a fluffy brush and apply rose or bronze powder (try Michael Kors Bronze Powder in Flush or Glow, $50 each; macys.com) to the area just below the apples of your cheeks.

For more beauty stories like this, pick up the August issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now.

PHOTOS: Find the Perfect Blush for Your Skin Tone