Blue Ivy Sings Her Heart Out on Beyoncé's Coachella Live Album, and Fans Are Freaking Out

All hail Beyoncé — today and every day, but especially today.

Our benevolent queen not only dropped her Coachella album, Homecoming: The Live Album, on all streaming services today, but she also included a few bonus tracks, one of which includes a surprise performance by 7-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

The future legend covers "Lift Every Voice and Sing," often referred to as the Black National Anthem, during her mom's rehearsals for last year's Beychella. (Blue was 6 years old at the time of the performance.) Unsurprisingly, Blue nails the song's notes, garnering applause and praise from Beyoncé, who tells her she did a "beautiful job." And like every great performer, Blue acknowledged the standing ovation, exclaiming: “I wanna do that again because it feels good!"

"Oh, you want to do it again?" Beyoncé replied. "You're like mommy, huh?"

Fans on social media took notice of little Blue's talent and were simply in awe of her vocals. "Blue Ivy is going to be something else. The seeds are planted," wrote on user. Meanwhile, another commenter said what was on all of our minds, "She is clearly a young star in the making!"

Look out Beyoncé, Blue is coming for your throne.