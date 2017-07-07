Blue Ivy Raps on Jay-Z’s New Album and the Internet Can’t Handle Her Skills

With talented parents like Jay-Z and Beyoncé, it’s no surprise that 5-year-old Blue Ivy Carter has skills with a mic, but the Internet wasn’t prepared for her to basically drop her first rap track by way of dad’s new album.

At midnight on Thursday night, Jay’s 4:44 was released on various non-Tidal platforms and along with the album ($13; amazon.com), he released a few bonus songs, including “Blue’s Freestyle/We Family.”

Like the name suggests, the kindergartner raps on the track, and she can already freestyle better than you. “Never seen a ceiling in my whole life,” Blue raps, which makes sense because the 5-year-old is already breaking barriers. She also claims “boom shakalaka” as her catchphrase, which is pretty awesome. Listen here:

Naturally, the Internet responded hilariously, quickly crowning Blue as the new princess of rap.

Apparently, her fan base has already been dubbed the Ivy League, which is pretty baller for a 5-year-old.

Those newborn twins now have three talented musicians in the family to look up to.

