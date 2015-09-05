Blue Ivy Makes Beyoncé the Cutest Handwritten Birthday Card! 

Beyoncé has the most adorable fan!

The "Flawless" singer and mega-mogul celebrated her birthday yesterday (Sept. 4) and there was no shortage of love. Her daughter Blue Ivy, 3, made her the sweetest handwritten card which proclaimed that Bey is the "#1 Mom."

Beyoncé later posted a picture of the hand-made card to Instagram captioning, "Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the birthday wishes."

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all my birthday wishes. 🎂🎈💙🐝 A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 4, 2015 at 4:47pm PDT

Erstwhile, we can't get over how adorable Blue Ivy is — just last month we caught mother and daughter in matching suits while on a boat outing in the city. And here you can see the tot's sweet pictures that have been posted to Instagram—fair warning: prepare to spend at least 10 minutes absorbed in unbelievable cuteness.

And Blue Ivy wasn't the only one to give the singer some mushy birthday love. Jay-Z took to Instagram to dedicate Coldplay's "Yellow" to his wife, captioning, "This song reminds me of you and I on vacation. 'Look at the stars, look how they shine for you.' So many legendary nights. It represents vulnerability; it's us in our own world, away from work and totally lost in love. 'For you, I'll bleed myself dry.'"

Happy Birthday Mrs. Carter! A video posted by Jay Z (@shawn.carter) on Sep 4, 2015 at 4:56pm PDT

Could the "Drunk in Love" singer have a more heartfelt birthday? We don't think so!

