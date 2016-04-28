Blue Ivy Wears an Adorable Lemon-Print Dress in Honor of Beyoncé's Visual Album

Beyoncé's number one fan? Blue Ivy, of course. The adorable four-year-old not only is on tour with her mom, but she's also showing her support for Queen Bey's brand-new visual album, Lemonade, in a way we can definitely get behind—her fashion choices.

Grandmother Tina Knowles took to her Instagram account to share a snap of her granddaughter wearing a lemon-print dress, and it's just as cute as you'd expect. "My Beautiful Granddaughter celebrated her moms lemonade visual Album," Knowles wrote alongside the snap. Clearly, Blue already knows the power of a statement dress.

My Beautiful Grandaughter celebrated her moms lemonade visual Album . A photo posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Apr 28, 2016 at 12:13pm PDT

It's been a pretty monumental week for Beyoncé. She successfully broke the Internet with the drop of her high-profile visiual album on Saturday, and yesterday she kicked of the Formation World Tour in Miami. Just call her a busy Bey from now on.