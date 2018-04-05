Blue Ivy, Not Beyoncé, Is the One in Charge at the Carter Household

Blue Ivy Carter is only six years old, but she is certainly wise beyond her years. While mom Beyoncé and dad Jay-Z rule their respective music kingdoms, it seems Blue is the one in charge at home.

We got a hint of her authority at the 2018 Grammys, when Blue very Zen-ly quieted down her clapping parents, seemingly reminding them to keep their cool and not act too enthused. And in a new interview with David Letterman, Jay confirmed that his daughter definitely wears the pants (and pantsuits).

“I’m just painting a picture of how healthy my children are at this present time,” Jay-Z said, explaining how grateful he is for their both physical and mental health. “I told her to get in the car the other day because she was asking a thousand questions and we had to leave for school.”

“So we’re driving and then I just hear a little voice, ‘Dad?’ I turn around and she goes, ‘I didn’t like when you told me to get in the car the way you told me.’ She’s six! ‘It hurt my feelings,’” he said.

“I was like, ‘That’s the most beautiful thing you’ve ever said to me.’”

While mom Beyoncé articulates her feelings through song, it seems that Blue is excellent at just telling it like it is.