Blue Ivy Won Grammy Night—See All Her Cutest Moments

From newcomers to legends, music's biggest and brightest stars were out in full effect for the 59th Grammy Awards on Sunday night. Though she wasn't nominated for any awards, one diva shined brighter than the rest, and that is Blue Ivy Carter.
The 5-year-old daughter of Jay Z and (Queen) Beyonce started out the night by owning the red carpet in an incredible pink Gucci pantsuit that paid homage to the late, great Prince. Little Blue spent most of the night on her dad's lap, getting up from time to time to dance with a friend and even swooped in to rescue James Corden's shaky Carpool Karaoke skit like only true royalty could. And her reaction to watching her mom completely slay her performance? We can't even.
Scroll down to see all of Blue's cutest moments. We dare you not to smile.