Blue Ivy Won Grammy Night—See All Her Cutest Moments

From newcomers to legends, music's biggest and brightest stars were out in full effect for the 59th Grammy Awards on Sunday night. Though she wasn't nominated for any awards, one diva shined brighter than the rest, and that is Blue Ivy Carter.

The 5-year-old daughter of Jay Z and (Queen) Beyonce started out the night by owning the red carpet in an incredible pink Gucci pantsuit that paid homage to the late, great Prince. Little Blue spent most of the night on her dad's lap, getting up from time to time to dance with a friend and even swooped in to rescue James Corden's shaky Carpool Karaoke skit like only true royalty could. And her reaction to watching her mom completely slay her performance? We can't even.

Scroll down to see all of Blue's cutest moments. We dare you not to smile.

When she met some of her famous fans:

Christopher Polk/Getty

And joined in on a little "Cardboard" Karaoke:

These father-daughter photo ops:

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Christopher Polk/Getty

Kevin Mazur/Getty

And the time stylish Aunt Solange Admired Her Pink Gucci Prince Ensemble:

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Or her stunning cameo in Beyoncé's performance:

When she was as excited as us about her mother on the stage:

The moment where she showed off the inside of her sparkly Gucci cat purse:

When she couldn't contain her pride for Mom:

Blue Ivy watching mom @Beyonce performing at the #GRAMMYs is too cute to handle! 😍 pic.twitter.com/H0UVSFLvNK — People Magazine (@people) February 13, 2017

When she was (not so?) charmed by Nick Jonas:

"I'd prefer not to touch but if you could hurry back with that juice i ordered that would be great. Thanks, Nate!"



Blue Ivy pic.twitter.com/W7q318yZzV — Danez Smith (@Danez_Smif) February 13, 2017