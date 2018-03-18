6-Year-Old Blue Ivy Carter Bid $19,000 on a Piece of Art

Blue Ivy Carter is taking after her famous mom in more ways than one. The 6-year-old attended the Wearable Art Gala in L.A. on Saturday night with mom Beyoncé, and the two color-coordinated in elaborate gold structural gowns.

The theme of the night was “From WACO to Wakanda,” and the mother-daughter duo totally nailed it in metallic ensembles with matching headpieces. Both Blue’s wig and Queen Bey's sheer Falguni Shane Peacock gown totally gave off a Cleopatra vibe.

The gala honored Beyoncé for her humanitarian work, and she gave an emotional speech as she accepted the award. “I feel really full, and just, so blessed and so very fortunate … It’s a privilege and a responsibility,” she said.

And coordinating outfits isn’t the only way these two are in sync, because apparently Blue Ivy appreciates art and fashion as much as her famous mom. The night also featured an art auction, and rather than bid on the pieces herself, Bey handed a paddle to Blue, who put down a cool $19,000 on a piece of artwork.

"Let me tell you what’s happening. Her mother and father have been talking about how you gather art, and that is a big deal for African Americans. Listen, you know, Ms. Tina [Knowles] told me all of this,” the host said. “19 for Miss Blue, yes. And she’s like, 'I like that.'"

While it’s unclear if she was the winner, it sure does look like Blue had a lot of fun bidding.