Blue Ivy Is an Award Winner Now

Blue Ivy Carter is following in her mother's footsteps already. At just 7 years old, she earned a songwriting honor at the BET Soul Train Awards for her work on Beyoncé's "Brown Skin Girl." Officially called the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award, Elle notes that Blue shares the credits with an entire team, just in case you were feeling a little inadequate. SAINt JHN, WizKid, and, of course, Beyoncé, are also credited on the track.

CNN adds that Blue didn't just help pen the song. She added vocals to it, too, and can bask in its success, just like her mom. "Brown Skin Girl," which is on The Lion King: The Gift, charted on the Billboard Hot 100. Unfortunately, Blue and her parents weren't on hand to accept the award and she hasn't issued any sort of public statement or thank-you speech after news broke that she earned the hardware.

Talent in the music department isn't all that Blue Ivy shares with her undoubtedly proud mom. People notes that she loves performing and that she's got a very close relationship with her mother. That tight bond could be why she's picked up songwriting. A source told the magazine that she often accompanies her mom to the studio, where she's exposed to the entire creative process.

"She is very sassy, high energy and knows what she wants," a source told People. "Especially after the twins [two-year-olds Sir and Rumi] were born, Beyoncé made sure that Blue was able to embrace her new role as a big sister. She also lets her go to video shoots, award shows, and music recording. They have a very special bond! Of course, both Beyoncé and Blue love music. Blue loves singing, dancing and performing. She is a natural."