Go Behind the Instagram Feed of The Blonde Salad Blogger Chiara Ferragni

If you follow Chiara Ferragni's style blog, The Blonde Salad, you know that she's a globetrotter with impeccable taste. We couldn't help but grill her on her all-time favorite products and her tricks for looking amazing in every Instagram post.

What’s your fashion philosophy?

"Take risks, and try new things."

Best source of inspiration?

"Instagram. I love how you can see trends as they are happening. When I come across something I like on my feed, I take a screen shot and save it in a separate folder on my phone."

Any tips for posting photos of yourself?

"If you’re trying to get your full outfit in the shot, pose sitting down. You’ll be able to get a closer angle and still see your shoes in the frame."

What's your best photo editing trick?

"I use the Afterlight app ($1; itunes.apple.com) to brighten up and add contrast to my photos before I share them with my followers."

Do you remember the first special item you splurged on?

"I bought a Cartier nail bracelet to celebrate the fifth anniversary of my blog. It’s an investment piece, but it’s simple enough to wear every day, and it’s something that will last forever."

Favorite pair of jeans?

"Re/Done is a site that customizes vintage Levi’s for a one-of-a-kind look."

Who makes the best lingerie?

“For everyday, I wear classic Calvin Klein T-shirt bras and briefs, but for a special occasion I’ll add a pop of color with colorful La Perla bras and let the straps or a bit of lace peek through."

Do you have a signature accessory?

"I wear a Chanel backpack most of the time, and my Louis Vuitton Keepall duffel is my go-to carry-on."

What's the key to looking good while you travel?

"If I'm on a flight for more than 14 hours, I will do this Fresh face mask on the plane. I don't care how silly it looks; it saves my skin from drying out."

Do you have a favorite beauty product?

“I don’t wear a lot of makeup, but I like the dewy, natural-looking finish that this leaves on my skin. I also love Carmex lip balm. I’m from Italy and they don’t make this in Europe, so I stock up at CVS in L.A. when I’m traveling home and give it to all my friends.”

Your Frenchie is a regular on your Instagram feed. Any brands you love for dog accessories?

“The designer of this pet line Mayor B dog collars has a Frenchie, like me, and he makes beautiful artwork inspired by his dogs. I keep Matilda looking classy with these sturdy leather collars and leashes—they’re also really safe, so your pup can’t break away.”

Favorite app?

"Farfetch gives you local recommendations for great boutiques and restaurants when you’re in a new city.”

