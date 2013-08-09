Is the Blonde Pixie the Haircut of the Year? Miley Cyrus, Beyoncé and Anne Hathaway Vote Yes

We're calling it -- the blonde pixie is officially the hairstyle of 2013 thanks to the drastic looks worn by Miley Cyrus, Anne Hathaway and, most recently, Beyoncé. A pixie cut makes a bold statement in itself, but when combined with the icy platinum hue, the classic style gets an added dose of edge. Cyrus was one of the first to kick off the trend when she shed her good-girl layers for a punk rock crop, only to be followed by Hathaway in May, and Beyoncé, who made the dramatic change just Wednesday night with the help of hairstylist Neal Farinah and colorist Rita Hazan. If the recent lineup of platinum pixies has you wanting to follow suit, keep in mind that the style should be touched up often to keep its shape. Short crops tend to start growing out within a month, so if you aren't keen on frequenting the salon, ask your stylist to add texture to your ends so they aren't as blunt. This helps the style grow out gracefully, allowing you to wait a little longer in between trims. And if you're wondering whether you should cut your hair before or after you color it, we say you should make the chop first. Split ends can get emphasized when going for a lighter color, so cutting your hair prior to coloring ensures that you start with a clean slate.

