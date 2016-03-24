Scientists Prove the "Dumb Blonde" Stereotype Is a Total Myth
Let's be real—those dumb blonde jokes were never that funny to begin with, and while we all knew there wasn't much truth to them, science has officially confirmed it. In a study conducted by Ohio State University, researchers found that 10,878 women who had naturally blonde hair had an average IQ score that was about 3 points higher than their darker-stranded counterparts. On average, blondes ranked the top of the IQ test with 103.2, brunettes scored 102.7, redheads came in at 101.2, and women with black hair scored 100.5.
The study came up with similar results for men with blonde hair, with their IQs more or less equal to men with brown, red, or black hair colors. "This study proves compelling evidence that there shouldn't be any discrimination against blondes based on their intelligence," says Jay Zagorsky, research scientist at Ohio State University and author of the study. "I don't think you can say with certainty that blondes are smarter than others, but you can definitely say they are not any dumber." A fact proven by icon Elle Woods in Legally Blonde (who, spoiler alert, WON her case thanks to her extensive hair care knowledge, thank you very much). So, there you have it. The dumb blonde stereotype no longer applies—though, the jury is still out on whether or not they're having more fun than the rest of us.