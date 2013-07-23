Blog We Love: C. Wonder's New Lifestyle Blog

C. Wonder has quickly become our go-to stop for personalized gifts and quirky home décor, and now we have a new reason to love the brand. Today, they launched Inside the C: A Chic Guide to a Wonderful Lifea new blog dedicated to all things pretty in the world of entertaining. Some of the things you’ll find inside the “C” world include tips for poolside entertaining, an illustrated how-to on floral arrangements, a conversation with Caroline Manzo from The Real Housewives of New Jersey, a history of monogramming (their monogramming service is now online) and more. Visit blog.cwonder.com to check it out.

