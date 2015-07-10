The Only Product You Need to Save Your Feet from Sky-High Stilettos

No matter how hard you try to break in a pair of heels, chances are, there's always that one corner that rubs you the wrong way. Stop wrapping protective bandages around your toes and heels. These sticks (above) may look like mini versions of your deodorant, but they could be the answer to your tired soles. Simply uncap the formula of your choice, apply it to the affected area, and like that, your stilettos become much easier to work. We've been believers in Band-Aid's Friction Block Stick ($6; drugstore.com) for years, but we're also fans of the super-slim version by Sole Goddess ($19; nordstrom.com), which fits into even the tiniest clutches.

The blisters or "shoe bites" you get are caused by the constant friction of your shoe rubbing against your skin, but the non-slippery texture of each product provides a barrier between the surfaces, cutting down on chafing. Even better, balms like Butter London's Stiletto Stick ($30; butterlondon.com) are jam-packed with hydrating ingredients to help soothe sandal-beaten feet while aiding the once-brutal process of breaking in a new pair of Louboutins.

