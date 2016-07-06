Blake Shelton Is Happier Than Ever, Says Relationship with Gwen Stefani Was “Meant to Happen”

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s whirlwind romance may have taken the public by surprise, but the country crooner believes that their relationship was always in the cards. Shelton appeared on Chelsea Handler’s Netflix talk show, Chelsea, and discussed how his new album, If I’m Honest, came to fruition.

“Things kind of faded in and faded out as far as that timeline goes, but it would have started with, you know, last year when my marriage, everything just fell apart and then trying to pick the pieces up from being at rock bottom,” he said. “And then trying to move forward, and next thing you know, this person that I kind of knew, I worked with, you know, didn’t really know her that well—Gwen—the first time around … To all of a sudden find out she’s going through basically the same exact thing at the same time, and how my life turned around so quickly too, by the way.”

The takeaway? Shelton says his relationship with Stefani was fated from the start. “All of this has to be meant to happen, you know? So I made a record about it.”

The country star said it makes him “nervous” to talk about in case he might jinx it, but when asked by Handler if he’s the happiest he’s ever been, he had one immediate answer: “Oh there’s no question about that. Absolutely no question.”

RELATED: 9 Times Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Were the Cutest Couple on Instagram

Watch the clip above to hear Shelton talk about his star-crossed romance with the pop star.