Blake Shelton Hilariously Tries to Teach Jimmy Fallon to Milk a Cow

It's important to always try new things, even when you're a country music superstar who stars on a hit singing competition show like Blake Shelton. He recently got out of his comfort zone when Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon had him try sushi for the first time. And now it was his turn to open Fallon's eyes to a new experience: milking a cow. Cut to Shelton and Fallon on a farm meeting Oreo the cow.

Fallon thought wearing overalls over a flannel with a straw hat was the appropriate way to dress but Shelton did not agree. "You dressed very disrespectful. You look like Howdy Doody right now," he said of Fallon's outfit choice.

"You think this is a game? This is serious!" Shelton scolded. "Don't dress like Woody from Toy Story."

As you can imagine it was very hard for both Shelton, Fallon, and probably Oreo to keep a straight face as the novice attempted to milk the cow. Fallon's technique was all wrong even though he confidently brought out a bowl of dry cereal and a spoon.

"This is all about romance and finesse. So have a connection with Oreo," Shelton instructed, to little avail. But after an extended struggle, Fallon finally succeeded.

The duo ended the segment with a couple shot glasses of their hard-earned milk. "This is the first time I've ever been happy with you," said Shelton. "To more adventures," said Fallon. Watch Blake Shelton teach Jimmy Fallon to milk a cow in the clip at top.