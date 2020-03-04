If love songs involved swivel chairs, reality TV competition shows, and amateur singers hoping to make it big, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's romance would be a story of legends. But, since ska-inflected pop and country don't generally cover celebrity love in the modern world, their relationship, which is just about five years strong, has become one of sheer fascination.

Here's how things went down in the time since the two met on the set of The Voice.

2014

Christina Aguilera was a coach on The Voice since its very first season. When she left her post, Stefani filled the vacuum with her peroxide blonde coif and signature red lipstick. Stefani meets Shelton for the first time and posts a photo on Instagram. At this point, things are, theoretically, strictly professional.

2015

Shelton was still married to his ex-wife, Miranda Lambert; Stefani was still married to ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale. Shelton filed for divorce in July. Stefani follows suit, filing papers in August. She was married for 13 years, and he had been married for four.

In the fall viewers are starting to see some sort of spark between the two, who are openly flirting on the show. Things got official in November when E! News reported that the two were seen holding hands at a Maroon 5 Halloween party in Studio City. While there wasn't an official announcement after the photos made the rounds, Shelton's rep confirmed to E! News that the two were dating.

January 2016

Shelton got Stefani a horse.

"I got her a horse and I got myself a horse at the same time. Gwen, she loves riding and she loves horses," he told Entertainment Tonight. "It's actually so funny that people are so shocked by that, but if you can name me one girl on the planet that doesn't love horses or just thinks that they are beautiful."

February 2016

Things became red carpet official at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party. The moment was picture-perfect. Stefani wore a naked dress and Shelton wore jeans and cowboy boots.

May 2016

After the red carpet comes the studio - for this couple, at least. Just in time for summer, the duo released "Go Ahead and Break My Heart," a tune co-written by Shelton and Stefani. It featured on Shelton's album, If I'm Honest. They performed the tune together at Billboard Awards.

"Gwen saved my life," he told Billboard. "Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician? You can't even imagine the similarities in our divorces."

February 2017

"Let's just talk only about Blake, because he's so awesome," Stefani said during an appearance on The Tonight Show. There's not much more to say about that, but she went on to talk about their trips to Disneyland and how much the two enjoy camo print.

October 2017

During an appearance on Howard Stern's radio show, Adam Levine said that the couple is "so in love it's disgusting."

"It's so funny. They found each other at really interesting times in their lives. It's really beautiful. Because it's in the public eye, a lot of people want to have their own bullshit opinions about it," he said. "But I'm, like, there. I see it every day. I have a pretty unique perspective on it, and it's real, man."

November 2017

Shelton is named People's Sexiest Man Alive. During an appearance on Ellen, Stefani defends the decision, saying, "He doesn't even like to do a photoshoot. You can never convince him to do it. So he just called me like, 'They want me to do this.' And I was like, 'You should totally do it! You're so sexy!'"

It's Stefani's turn to have Blake make an appearance in one of her songs. Just in time for the holidays, the two release "You Make It Feel Like Christmas," just as rumors start to surface about the two of them looking for a surrogate.

June 2018

Shelton checks out Stefani's Las Vegas residency and, of course, he's a fan.

On opening night, Gwen posted this sweet snapshot of Shelton with her kids.

July 2018

Stefani says that Shelton's influenced her personal style, saying that she ups the femininity to temper his masculinity.

"It's probably because I'm super in love and have a really manly man," she told InStyle. "I enjoy letting that part of me come out."

April 2019

Shelton and Stefani, along with her three sons, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, walk the red carpet at the Ugly Dolls premiere, which also features Voice coaches Kelly Clarkson, and Nick Jonas. Shelton did voice work for the animated feature and the two showed that they've blended families without an issue.

January 2020

Are they or aren't they? Rumors of a secret wedding start to make headlines and Shelton doesn't really help the issue when he releases a song with lyrics hinting at it.

In an interview with Country Living, they said, "a reporter told him that the lyrics to his song - 'I don't wanna look back in 30 years and wonder who you're married to' - weren't helping whispers that they've secretly married." Shelton responded, "I love the rumors. Those rumors are great. Anybody that thinks that I'm married to Gwen already, I love it. My God. Who wouldn't want to be married to Gwen Stefani?"

February 2020

The music keeps coming. Valentine's Day got a little more romantic with the release of a new duet from Stefani, and Shelton, "Nobody but You."

October 2020

Stefani and Shelton announce their engagement with a post on Instagram showing off the ring. "@blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻 gx" Stefani wrote.

December 2020

During an appearance with Seth Meyers, Shelton says that Stefani had been flashing her engagement ring on The Voice before their official announcement. The only thing is, nobody noticed.

"She kept doing this with her hand and wondering if people would figure out that she was wearing an engagement ring," Shelton said. "I told her, 'You know, you wear more jewelry than Mr. T, so I don't think people picked up on that.' And they didn't. You could have figured it out though - she was giving you hints!"

June 2021

Gwen and Blake may have secretly tied the knot. In photos obtained by The Post, the couple was spotted at the park in Santa Monica, California with one of Gwen's sons, and one incriminating piece of jewelry has the internet thinking they've already gotten married. The No Doubt singer was wearing a sparkling wedding band alongside her emerald-cut engagement ring.