Watch Blake Shelton Gush About Gwen Stefani's Songs: "Wow, That's You and We've Kissed!"

One of Hollywood's newest and cutest couples Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have found themselves in a whirlwind romance and even Shelton himself is still astounded by it.

"You and Gwen Stefani are a couple now: That's very exciting!" Seth Meyers remarked to Shelton during the country crooner's appearance on Late Night Thursday.

"I still can't believe it. I think she must have some vision problems," joked Shelton, who met his new girlfriend when they were both judges on The Voice.

Interestingly, as the two artists have very different music genre backgrounds, discovering each other's hit songs has been an experience for the pair. "She genuinely had to start learning from the beginning because she's just not that in that world [of country music]," Shelton said. He thought he was less familiar with her library of songs as well, but then he surprised himself. "I remember like a month ago when she flew into Oklahoma and I was driving to pick her up at the airport and I was flipping through XM radio and I stopped on this song and I was like, 'That voice sounds like Gwen. Why don't I know this?' and it's a song called "It's My Life" which is like a huge record for them [No Doubt]. And I'm going, 'I didn't know Gwen sang that song!' I've always known, 'Hey Baby' and I didn't know she sang that friggin' song! All these songs I was like, 'Wow, that's you and we've kissed!'" he exclaimed. It is always nice to be delightfully surprised by your partner.

RELATED: Blake Shelton Reveals How His Unexpected Relationship with Gwen Stefani Started: "I Wake Up and She's All I Care About"

Watch Shelton gush over his girlfriend Gwen Stefani's musical talents in the video above.