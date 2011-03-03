Blake Lively's Style Advice: Ask Yourself How You Feel!

Last night, Chanel hosted a dinner in New York in honor of Blake Lively, the brand’s newest ambassador for its Mademoiselle handbag line. Despite the fact that she was decked out wearing Chanel Haute Couture and Christian Louboutin pumps, the actress doesn’t think fashion lovers need a designer wardrobe to have great style. “For most of my life I didn't have access to designer clothes, but I always loved fashion,” Lively told InStyle. “The one thing I've found is that no matter what you wear, if you feel good in it and you love the way you look, that's all that matters." And the Gossip Girl star knows you can't please everyone. "I've certainly taken my fair share of criticism for some of the things I've worn, but the only thing that's important is that I felt," she said. "You don't just wear something because it's a designer label or it's trendy—you wear it because you love it.”

— Caitlin Petreycik, with reporting by Bronwyn Barnes