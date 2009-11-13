Is Blake Lively's Hair the New "Rachel"?

Everybody's buzzing about a recent New York Times article which said that Gossip Girl Blake Lively's hair is the most requested star style in New York City—and that those beachy waves are becoming as iconic as Farrah Fawcett's '70s shag and Jennifer Aniston's "Rachel" from the '90s. And thanks to our Hollywood Makeover, you don't have to choose your favorite—try on each of these famous looks right now!

Try on Blake Lively's Gossip Girl waves

Try on Farrah Fawcett's blond shag

Try on the "Rachel"

—Hannah Morrill