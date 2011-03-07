Blake Lively's Chanel Campaign: The Photo Is Here!

Though it's been known for months that Blake Lively was personally chosen by the label's designer Karl Lagerfeld to be the new face of Chanel’s Mademoiselle handbag line, the long-awaited campaign is finally here. The photo, shot by Lagerfeld himself, features 23-year-old Lively gazing into a mirror (looking at us looking at her perhaps?) showing off her red patent Chanel handbag slipped over the black feathered shoulder of her Chanel dress. For Lively, modeling exclusively for Chanel was something she'd long been dreaming of: “I had other opportunities and I would say, ‘Thank you so much, but I am holding out for Chanel,’” she told the New York Times.

