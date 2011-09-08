Blake Lively Works Her Red Hair for Hick

Remember when Blake Lively suddenly turned up as a redhead earlier this year? While the Gossip Girl star is currently back to blond, the result of her ginger period is now heading to the big screen. Lively dyed her strands for the upcoming movie Hick, co-starring Chloe Moretz, and a photo of her strawberry-blond character was just released (shown). “Blake and I named this shade Fire Opal, after one of her favorite stones,” Lively’s longtime colorist Rona O’Connor told InStyle.com. How do you think she looks in the hue? Hick opens later this year.

