Blake Lively Wears a Dress So Nice She Wore It Thrice

When it comes to style, Blake Lively is a rare exception among her Hollywood peers. In lieu of a professional stylist, the blonde bombshell relies on her own sartorial instinct for all things fashion during promo tours, movie premieres, and awards shows. And she doesn't play favorites, either. She once racked up a whopping tally of 10 outfits of varying silhouettes and aesthetics from an exhaustive range of designers—all in one day to promote her latest film The Age of Adaline.

So, if she wears the same thing on more than one occasion, then she must really, really like it. To wit: We've discovered Lively's predilection for tie-front cut-out dresses. About a month ago, she first stepped out in a summery purple, yellow, and pink floral Lindsey Thornburg dress ($495; preserve.us) that revealed a peek of her midriff (above, right).

A few weeks later, she created the illusion of a dress with a floral tie-front button-down shirt ($355; preserve.us) and a matching skirt ($295; preserve.us) by Lindsey Thornburg (center). And most recently, she slipped on her third tie-front number: a playful Amour Vert frock ($230; preserve.us) with a knotted bodice and printed midi-length skirt (left).

It's no secret that Lively models pieces from her lifestyle site Preserve—she's a businesswoman, after all. She's smart and stylish, and we love her more for it.

RELATED: The Psychology Behind Blake Lively's Many Age of Adaline Outfit Changes