Blake Lively Just Wore Two Velvet Blazers and Zero Shirts

What does it mean to be a fashion icon? To us, iconic outfits are so incredibly extra that we don’t even know which part to address first.

Blake Lively, star of your Gossip Girl- and Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants-filled youth, stepped out in N.Y.C. on Friday morning (in 80-something-degree weather, mind you) wearing not one, but two velvet blazers — a burgundy top layer and teal bottom. Weird, right? Well, the oddity hardly ended there. Lively, whose film A Simple Favor opens next month, matched her teal blazers to a pair of velvet bell-bottoms and instead of bringing the velvet count to four with a complementary shirt, the 30-year-old mother of two opted for, uh, no shirt.

Fleek/MEGA

No bra? No shirt? Two blazers? No problem.

Upping the ante once more, Lively polished the look off with an edgy pair of nude T-strap Christian Louboutin pumps covered in spikes.

Oh, and no Blake appreciation post would be complete without a shoutout to her fairytale princess hair … May the mane gods always shine their light down on you (and maybe on us, occasionally).