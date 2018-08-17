Blake Lively Just Wore Two Velvet Blazers and Zero Shirts

What does it mean to be a fashion icon? To us, iconic outfits are so incredibly extra that we don’t even know which part to address first.
Blake Lively, star of your Gossip Girl- and Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants-filled youth, stepped out in N.Y.C. on Friday morning (in 80-something-degree weather, mind you) wearing not one, but two velvet blazers — a burgundy top layer and teal bottom. Weird, right? Well, the oddity hardly ended there. Lively, whose film A Simple Favor opens next month, matched her teal blazers to a pair of velvet bell-bottoms and instead of bringing the velvet count to four with a complementary shirt, the 30-year-old mother of two opted for, uh, no shirt.
No bra? No shirt? Two blazers? No problem.
Upping the ante once more, Lively polished the look off with an edgy pair of nude T-strap Christian Louboutin pumps covered in spikes.
Oh, and no Blake appreciation post would be complete without a shoutout to her fairytale princess hair … May the mane gods always shine their light down on you (and maybe on us, occasionally).