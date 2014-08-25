Blake Lively Turns 27! See How the Birthday Girl Has Transformed Over The Years

Happy Birthday, Blake Lively! The revered Hollywood sweetheart and Gossip Girl alum turns 27 today, and although the actress will forever hold a place in our hearts as the seductive Serena van der Woodsen or the precocious soccer babe in Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, the blonde starlet has proven she’s just getting started.

More recently, she's landed roles in major flicks like The Town, Savages and Green Lantern, while never failing to impress on the red carpet (we’re still reeling over her flawless red-carpet rendezvous with heartthrob hubbie Ryan Reynolds at the Cannes International Film Festival earlier this year).

With all that going for her, Lively is building quite the name for herself. In addition to landing major gigs with brands such as Gucci fragrance and L’Oreal Paris, the self-proclaimed foodie and restaurateur wannabe recently launched her own lifestyle brand, Preserve – a digital destination that is equal parts e-magazine, e-commerce and philanthropy – and we must admit, we’re quite obsessed.

Up next, the blonde beauty will star in the romantic drama The Age of Adaline with Harrison Ford, set to hit theaters in January 2015. You go, girl!

See Blake’s transformation from Upper East Side teen icon to sophisticated A-List star!