Of Course Blake Lively Trolled Ryan Reynolds for His Birthday

When it comes to birthday wishes, of course Blake Lively opted to troll husband Ryan Reynolds in her own hilarious way.

The couple's signature playful dynamic came out once again in Blake's most recent Instagram post, where she's photographed "picking' Reynolds nose in a candid snap.

"I picked a good one. Happy birthday @vancityreynolds " she captioned the fun picture. Leave it to Blake to come up with a pun-tastic way to share how happy she is with her funnyman husband. The nose-picking was an especially quirky touch, and we're glad she really went for it. Totally dig it.

The pair are hardly strangers when it comes to these types of giggle-worthy social media interactions. In fact, with her latest birthday post, Blake simply appeared to be returning the favor, as you will, since Ryan originally wished her a happy birthday earlier this year with a series of candid, intentionally "unflattering" shots.

In a series of photos on Instagram, Ryan posted blurry snaps of her barely looking at the camera, shots where her head was simply cut out of the photo, and other silly angles that certainly didn't do the actress justice. That was the point, after all.

His caption was simple, letting the pictures do the trolling for him.

"Happy Birthday, @blakelively," he wrote.

The couple seem to be in good spirits, which is totally understandable given that they recently welcomed their third child together. While we still haven't seen the baby's sweet face just yet nor have any idea of a name just yet, we do know it's a healthy baby girl. Ryan took the liberty of posting the first glimpse of the pair's newborn daughter in a touching tweet that's a far cry from the trolling they like to do with each other.

I love B.C. 🇨🇦 I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click https://t.co/gJ8wvRwD2y for voting info. #Capilano pic.twitter.com/a3itOeIqQx — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 17, 2019

"I love B.C. I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click http://Elections.ca for voting info. #Capilano," wrote Ryan alongside a photo of him with Blake and his daughter. Blake is seen grinning up at Ryan, whose hand is resting atop her head. Their new baby is nestled in between them both.

Now that the couple has celebrated two very important days, including both Ryan's special day and their daughter's birth, we're going to be on high alert for either a quippy reponse for Blake for her photo or a better image of the baby. Either one will do!