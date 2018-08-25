Blake Lively Served the Sassiest Clapback to Online Troll Shaming Her Style

Last week saw Blake Lively parading around New York City in a slew of daring pantsuits. From a neon green version to a sparkly white alternative to the traditional gown at the VMAs, the actress found a fit for every occasion.

However, a multi-colored plaid suit she wore during her press interviews for the film A Simple Favor, took the trend too far, according to one Instagram user.

“I say this with so much love & respect for you babe, please hire a stylist or fire the one you're currently with,” the troll commented on a photo of her pulling off the colorful separates with total confidence.

Blake 👏🏻 #CommentsByCelebs A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on Aug 24, 2018 at 10:37am PDT

Little did the style shamer know that Blake IS her own stylist, because her sartorial skills are that good. “Thank you for the tips, sir. Alas, I've tried to fire @blakelively so many times. But that b*tch just keeps coming back. She won't leave me alone,” she sassily replied to the hater.

It’s true, earlier this year, the mom of two admitted that she doesn’t need to shell out extra cash to have a stranger dress her for events. “The hard part is going through all the fashion shows and screenshotting all the looks you like and calling them in," she explained to WWD. "I have an assistant who helps in calling in the looks. But a lot of it is I have relationships with the designers."

All we can say is, watch out Chrissy Teigen, Blake may be coming for your spot as the number one clapback queen.