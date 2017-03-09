There's a Party on Blake Lively's Feet and We Can't Look Away

We keep a close eye on Blake Lively anytime she steps out. From memorable family outings to red carpet events, the actress always puts on a flawless display.

On Wednesday, she made it known that her style prowess extends to the streets, too. The mother-of-two was spotted outside the L'Oreal Paris Women of Worth Gala in Toronto in the perfect off-duty look: a white tee and cropped step-hem jeans, paired with a classic navy wool coat and her signature tousled waves. Casual, chic, perfect for the transitional weather, right? The self-professed shoe lover threw us for a loop, though, saving the best part of her outfit for her feet with attention-grabbing Christian Louboutin Octavian flats (in black, here).

The street style star was photographed outside the L'Oreal Paris Women of Worth Gala in Toronto in a chic navy coat, white tee, step-hem jeans, and animal print loafers. Sean O'Neill/PacificCoastNews

The leopard-print loafers feature red piping, spikes on the white apron front, and a band bejeweled with Swarovski crystals and mixed metals. Straight-up fierce.

Here’s how to make a statement with a single accessory. *taking notes*