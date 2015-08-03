Blake Lively Becomes One With Italian Food and Covers Herself in Tomato Sauce

We've never seen Blake Lively quite like this before. The actress finally lived out her dream of becoming Italian food, and we have the pictures to prove it.

Over the weekend, the new mom took a break from filming her upcoming movie All I See Is You in Barcelona, Spain, and things got a little messy. Lively partook in a tomato stomping celebration, and lucky for us, she documented her journey step by step on Instagram. Check out the photos below, along with the star's hilarious hashtags.

1. "Before...."

Before.... #YesDummyHasHerPhoneInHerPocket

2. "...After"

3. "...I've finally become Italian food."

...I've finally become Italian food. #GoalsCOMPLETE #CloudyWithAChanceOfAngelHair #YepThatsAFlyOnTheCenterOfMyNose

