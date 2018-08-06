10-Year-Old Blake Lively's Baby Spice Costume Reviewed by Actual Baby Spice

Before Blake Lively was the golden-haired A-list goddess we know and love, she was just your average 10-year-old Spice Girls super fan. And there's proof.

The internet lost its collective mind on Saturday when Spice Girls concert-goer Bria Madrid (just your average Spice Girls stan who definitely deserves a lot more recognition here) unearthed a photo of her five-year-old self posing with a big kid dressed as Baby Spice (aka Emma Bunton). Who is this “big kid,” you ask? Why, it’s none other than 10-year-old Blake Lively!

Found a picture when I was 5 at my first concert. #SpiceGirls and took a picture with a girl dressed up as Baby Spice who I just realized now was @blakelively pic.twitter.com/GN6AW9fg0e — Bria Madrid (@briamadrid) August 4, 2018

It didn’t take long for Lively to take control of the narrative, posting the photo on both her Twitter and Instagram accounts.

My secret is out... https://t.co/mFnEucJyHb — Blake Lively (@blakelively) August 4, 2018

And while Madrid was reeling from Lively’s shout-outs, Blake was about to experience a fangirl moment of her own …

Bunton chimed in on the photo as well, writing, “So cute, you’re rocking those pigtails,” and it nearly killed Lively—JK, but she did use a lot of skull emojis in her response:

Cute, Blake, but are you really surprised that a former Spice Girl knows your name? C'mon, everyone knows your name.