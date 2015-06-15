Blake Lively Shares an Adorable Baby Photo of Herself and Her Teen Witch Sister

And you thought Blake Lively was gorgeous today. Well, she is, but she was also one good-looking baby. Lively recently revealed a picture of herself as an adorable infant with big sister Robyn Lively at the height of her Teen Witch stardom.

It looks like the photo (below) may have been taken on the set of the 1989 film since it features Robyn (who played the title character) and Dan Gauthier, who played her love interest in the film (and was dubbed #BradRheRedHotLover by the Lively ladies). Blake gave the photo a hilarious caption: "I'm only clear on why ONE of us is shirtless."

#TeenWitch ( @robynlively ) #BradTheRedHotLover , and me ...I'm only clear on why ONE of us is shirtless. A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jun 15, 2015 at 2:48am PDT

Lively's big sis Robyn also got in on the throwback fun with a different hair-tastic pic from the Teen Witch set. "Oh my gosh I have stumbled upon some TREASURES! Yes it's true, behind the scenes photos of your beloved #TeenWitch!" the actress wrote in the caption:

The two Instagramming sisters are clearly quite close as Lively named her older sister the godmother of her young daughter, James, with her husband Ryan Reynolds.

