Blake Lively Wows in a Plunging Silver Dress on the Set of Her New Movie

Blake Lively always manages to looks gorgeous. The actress was snapped on the set of her upcoming Woody Allen film in New York City this week, and she looked amazing per usual. Lively hit the streets in a plunging silver gown, Mary Jane pumps, and a selection of major diamond rings. Can you say wow? She topped off her look with bombshell waves and a glowing face of makeup.

The untitled movie is reportedly set in the Big Apple during the 1940s, and co-stars Kristen Stewart, Jesse Eisenberg, and Steve Carrell. We can't wait for more details.

