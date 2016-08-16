Blake Lively Shares Her Secret to Dropping the Baby Weight: “No Processed Foods”

Blake Lively gave birth to her first child, daughter James, just eight months before she began filming for her bikini-clad shark attack thriller The Shallows, and quickly got her body into peak shape for the extremely physical movie. During a whirlwind N.Y.C. press tour earlier this summer, Lively revealed that she changed her diet to exclude gluten and soy, and she gave even more details that show just how restrictive those changes were in a new interview.

“I did no gluten and no soy,” she said on Australia’s Kyle and Jackie O Show. “Once you remove soy, you realize you’re eating no processed foods. So that’s basically what I did. No processed foods and then working out.”

“[It] seems like, ‘Oh, that’s really easy to cut that out,’ but then you realize, there’s soy in everything,” she said. “Like, everything you eat, there’s soy in it. Even if it’s healthy, Whole Foods organic stuff, there’s always soy in it.”

The 28-year-old even challenged the hosts to attempt the restrictive diet. “Just try no soy and no gluten and watch how hard that is,” Lively said. Still, she was able to strike a balance. “I was still able to have sugar and all of those things. It’s all in moderation. You just have a balance of protein, carbs, and vegetables. And it wasn’t the worst. Like, I was eating rice and sushi.”

Muffins, though, were out of the question, including the delicious fresh baked goods from The Shallows set. “That was the hardest part,” she said. “They were making these fresh muffins every morning—those jack*sses. They smelled so good!”

Luckily, with the film in theaters and a second baby on the way, the actress’s dieting days are far behind her—at least until baby no. 2 arrives.