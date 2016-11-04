Does Blake Lively Look Like a Muppet in This Selfie? She Thinks So

Blake Lively has quite the sense of humor.

The actress took to Instagram today to share a pair of hilarious selfies, and the blonde bombshell compared her facial expression in one of the snaps to that of the Muppets character Beaker, the shy assistant of Dr. Bunsen Honeydew who is named after a piece of laboratory equipment and wears a permanent frightened expression.

In the photo in question, Lively poses alongside her jewelry designer pals Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira Sandberg. The trio smiles happily in the first shot and makes silly faces in the other. "My girls ❤️ @ofirajewelz @lorraineschwartz On a scale of 1-10, how much do I look Beaker?" the star captioned the picture and poked fun at her wild look.

Shortly after, the mother of two posted an image of the crazy character in question so her fans could compare and wrote: "Told ya. #Twinning."

And while we think Lively looks gorgeous with any expression on her famous face, we have to admit that we do get the funny resemblance.

Friday made.