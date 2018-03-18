Blake Lively Says She’s Too Controlling to Have a Stylist

Blake Lively is responsible for some of our favorite street style looks of all time, and she does it all without the help of a stylist. The Age of Adaline star is one of the few celebrities in Hollywood who doesn’t work with a professional to dress her, and she got very frank about the reason why.

"I have control issues and a big ego—that’s probably the honest answer,” she told WWD on Thursday night. While her “controlling” personality is part of the reason, she also enjoys the process.

“I just like it. I love design and I love fashion and it’s a way to be creative. In my job I get to be creative, but it’s over a period of time and so many other people are involved, whereas this is a beginning, middle and end, and I get to be creative and there’s an end date in the near future. It’s the same reason why I like doing my friends’ hair and makeup or cooking—you get to be creative and finish it. Whereas with my job you do it and then two years later it’s finished. It probably goes back to the control issues; it’s like, ‘Okay, I did it, I completed it, it’s done!’” she added.

Clearly, it’s something Lively likes to do, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a lot of work. "So once you have the clothes, you just pick out what to wear like any other human being does. But it’s easier because you have access to clothes and so it’s not that hard. The hard part is going through all the fashion shows and screenshotting all the looks you like and calling them in. I have an assistant who helps in calling in the looks. But a lot of it is I have relationships with the designers,” she said.

Because she doesn’t have a stylist, Lively has been personally working with a designer to create a custom gown for this year’s Met Gala, and the actress says it’s already her “favorite dress ever.”

“They’ve already worked on it for 600 hours, and it’s not done,” she told Vogue. Along with the customized gown, Lorraine Schwartz and Christian Louboutin are creating all new accessories to go with it. “They’re making something custom for it. So it’s kind of nice, because I have a bunch of artists around me who I have direct relationships with. It’s sort of a group effort with that. I rely on people who do that for a living rather than outsourcing it to someone else,” she told WWD.

You can be sure we’ll be looking out for Lively on the Met Gala red carpet this year.