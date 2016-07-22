Blake Lively’s Maternity Style Makes Our List of the 5 Fashion News Moments You Need to Know

Don’t waste time sifting through the headlines: InStyle's fashion news director, Eric Wilson, and correspondent Jen George deliver the week’s most unforgettable news in the latest installment of our must-watch video series InStyle-Five.
The announcement of the 2016 Emmy Awards nominees reminded the stylish duo of last year’s incredible red carpet fashions and how television’s kick-butt female stars showed their strength in high-power chain-mail looks. And speaking of impeccable style, pregnant Blake Lively has definitely got it. The expectant actress, who acts as her own stylist, has been turning heads with her often custom-made maternity looks.
Another buzz-worthy actress—Jennifer Aniston—made headlines by writing an empowering essay in The Huffington Post about the objectification of women’s bodies in the media. “When you’re talking about fashion, remember you’re talking about people,” Wilson says.
Also in the news: Galaxy freckles are the latest beauty trend taking over Instagram and the new Ab Fab film definitely lives up to the hype.
Watch the full video above and prepare to feel like a total insider, stat.