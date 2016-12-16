Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Thursday was huge for the Lively-Reynolds clan. It was, of course, the public debut of the couple's two beautiful daughters, James, 2, and their 3-month-old (whose name is thus far unknown). But the event itself was a major career milestone for proud papa, Ryan Reynolds, who was honored with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

At this point, there's little Reynolds and Blake Lively could do to convince us that they aren't the most fascinating, genetically blessed couple on the planet, but yesterday's unveiling brought us to a whole new level of obsession. Not only were we able to witness the pair in full family-mode, but we also got some sweet, loving anecdotes from Lively and Reynolds.

At the ceremony, Reynolds joked around with his wife, admitting, "You are the best thing, the best thing that has ever happened to me—second only to this star …You make everything better, absolutely everything in my life better. You've made me the father of my dreams when I thought I only had fun uncle potential." Okay, where's Reynolds's book deal? Fun Uncle Potential would sweep the bestsellers list, we can see it already.

Later, Lively took to Instagram to share some sentiment of her own. The actress posted a photo of her hubby's star, decorated by James's baby Converse ($35; nordstrom.com), Blake's peep-toe Christian Louboutin pumps, and Ryan's dress shoes, writing: "Proud is a pitiful word to describe how I felt today.@vancityreynolds The permanence of your impact is undeniable ...Always has been, but now we have a fancy [star] to show for it."

