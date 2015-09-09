Happy 3rd Anniversary, Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds! Take a Look Back at Their Cutest Moments

Happy anniversary, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds! One of Hollywood's most darling couples is celebrating three years of wedded bliss today after tying the knot in a hush-hush Martha Stewart-designed affair at Boone Hall Plantation in Mt. Pleasant, S.C. in 2012.

Lively and Reynolds certainly have heads turning anytime they grace the red carpet; but it's the duo's fun sense of humor that has fans coming back for more. Whether it's posting hilarious-yet-somewhat-creepy Photoshop'ed snaps of themselves on social media or poking fun at each other's celebrity crushes, it's clear there's nothing but true love between the two stars.

And we're betting now, after the arrival of their 8-month-old daughter James, there's even more love to go around.

