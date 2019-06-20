Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Made a Rare Family Outing Together

Over a month after revealing her pregnancy, Blake Lively stepped out with husband Ryan Reynolds and their two childen on a rare public outing in New York City.

The couple was photographed while out and about on Wednesday with their daughters, James and Ines Reynolds. Blake paired a floral dress with a denim jacket and bucket hat and sneakers, while Ryan played it equally casual in a button-up shirt and khaki pants with sneakers.

Image zoom BG024/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Blake hasn't made many public outings this year, but in May, she confirmed that she was pregnant with the couple's third child when she walked the red carpet with Ryan at the premiere for his movie, Pokémon: Detective Pikachu.

Image zoom ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

Though she's usually a regular fixture at the Met Gala, Blake skipped fashion's biggest night out this year, presumably because or her pregnancy.

RELATED: Why Wasn't Blake Lively at the Met Gala?

Hopefully we won't have to go too long without seeing more of her killer pregnancy style.