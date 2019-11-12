Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Made a Rare Appearance in N.Y.C.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds may be one of the most famous couples in the world, but they’re also one of the most private. Somehow (do they have friends in the CIA?), the A-listers were able to welcome their third daughter without alerting the media. It wasn’t until months later (months!) that we learned of the birth. In fact, we still have no clue when baby Reynolds was born, or (clearly), what her name is.

Image zoom Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Anyway, considering Lively and Reynolds’s skill set when it comes to all things sneaky, it’s no surprise that we don’t often see the parents of three in the wild. Paparazzi shots are few and far between and planned red carpet appearances are about as rare. But on Monday night, Reynolds flipped the script, contributing his own shot from a night out with his wife of 7 years.

“Beautiful night with the Steven Page Trio,” Reynolds wrote alongside a photo of himself, Lively, and, uh, the trio, backed by the N.Y.C. skyline in his Instagram story. (Steven Page is the fomer frontman of the Barenaked Ladies.) Given, it’s not the most romantic photo. The Deadpool star and Gossip Girl alum are separated by two of the musicians — he in a casual button-down and baseball cap, she in a white blouse, black coat, and matching scarf, her signature blonde locks tied in a laid-back ponytail.

Image zoom Instagram/vancityreynolds

RELATED: Blake Lively Trolled Ryan Reynolds Over His Gin Brand

But there you have it! Despite the pressures of Hollywood and the task of raising three small children, Lively and Reynolds do, in fact, manage to find time for themselves (and the Steven Page trio).