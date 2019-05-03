Blake Lively Just Revealed She's Pregnant

Reynolds family, party of five! Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds just announced major news — they’re growing their family once again.

Lively showed off her pregnant figure at the premiere of Pokémon: Detective Pikachu on Thursday evening. The expectant mom wore a curve-hugging yellow dress and her hair in big, bouncy curls. She posed on the arm of her hubby, who was outfitted in a tan suit styled over a denim vest.

Lively and Reynolds are already parents to 4-year-old daughter James and 2-year-old daughter Ines. But it’s no surprise that they’re growing their brood once again: The actress previously said there’s no limit to how many kids she wants with Reynolds.

“If I could spit out a litter of kids, I would,” she told Marie Claire in 2014 before welcoming daughter James. She had previously joked about wanting 30 children, so it’s clear this couple is aiming for at least a Brady Bunch-sized household.

Last year, Reynolds shut down any rumors about unhappiness in his marriage. After an unsubstantiated report said that the couple is having trouble finding “quality time” to spend together, the Deadpool star shot back as only he can: with humor. “I wish. I could use a little ‘me time,’” he joked.

With three young kids at home, “me time” will probably be hard to come by. Congrats, you two!