Blake Lively Matched with Ryan Reynolds in First Public Sighting Since Her Daughter's Birth

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds aren't often seen out in public together. The couple are extremely busy with two different film shooting schedules, appearances, and other work.

So when they do make time to hang out and enjoy something as simple as brunch together, of course they do it in matching outfits. The pair were spotted in New York City headed home from brunch, walking arm in arm with big smiles on their faces.

Image zoom Splash News

Both Blake and Ryan were clad in different shades of navy, with Ryan sporting a puffer vest and hoodie with dark gray pants and a matching navy baseball cap. Blake opted for a fuzzy hat with a comfy navy tunic and dark leggings. She topped it off with a warm white and navy scarf. The couple opted for white sneakers to tie everything together.

This is Blake's first public appearance since giving birth to the couple's daughter, who we got our first look at earlier this month. Ryan posted a quick outdoors snap of the family, though he covered up the newborn's face with a cute little smiley sticker to protect her privacy.

I love B.C. 🇨🇦 I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click https://t.co/gJ8wvRwD2y for voting info. #Capilano pic.twitter.com/a3itOeIqQx — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 17, 2019

We still don't know her name, nor have we seen a "proper" photo of their third child. We can imagine with 4-year-old James and 3-year-old Inez at home, the couple likely never has a dull moment. This date is probably great for them to have some time alone together.

Before their daughter was born, Blake and Ryan were seen cuddling up for what looked like a very fun dinner date in a snap Ryan shared to his Instagram Story. Clad in Marla Aaron jewelry, Blake looked like she was having a great time with her husband as they enjoyed a meal together.

Image zoom Instagram/vancityreynolds

Recently, Blake proved she was up to her old tricks and trolled Ryan with hilarious birthday wishes with a snap of her finger in his nose.

"I picked a good one. Happy birthday @vancityreynolds ," she wrote.

With the couple enjoying a fun outing like this, hopefully we start seeing more of them like this in the future. And maybe, just maybe, a look at baby number three is on the way!