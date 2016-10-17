Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Get "Schooled" in the Kitchen by Food Network Chefs

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have another mouth to feed after welcoming baby No. 2 in September, and they’re turning to some expert chefs to get advice in the kitchen. The couple had a total cooking boot camp this weekend with Food Network chefs Adam and Jackie Sappington.

“Spent the weekend getting schooled by @thecountrycat’s Adam and Jackie Sappington, the obscenely charming and funny chefs from @foodnetwork. If anybody’s looking for them, they’re handcuffed to my stove until the next Olympics,” Reynolds captioned this sweet photo of the couple smiling alongside the chefs and their two sons.

“I’ll raise their two boys as if they were my own—which, frankly, is a terrible thing for all involved.”

Lively, a certified foodie herself, also totally fangirled over the duo. “I know SUPER famous people. #BestChefsInTheWest @thecountrycat,” she captioned a hilarious photo of the chefs posing with Lively and their new cookbook, Heartlandia.

This isn’t the first time the actress and mom-of-two has totally gushed over the book. Back in July, the pregnant star took to Instagram to share a mixed berry shortcake she made from the foodie bible. “Holy Yum Balls. @thecountrycat your book changed my life,” Lively captioned the 'gram.

This busy mom certainly knows her way around a kitchen.