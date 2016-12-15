You're going to want to sit down for this: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds 's daughters just made their first-ever public appearance, and they're as cute as we'd hope.

James Reynolds, 2, and their 2-month-old baby girl—whose name has not yet been released—joined their notoriously private mom and dad for Ryan's Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony on Thursday, marking the first time they've ever been photographed together at a public event. Little James looks just like mom with blue eyes and blonde ringlets, showing off her fashion prowess in a varsity jacket, mustard-colored dress, printed tights, and Converse high-top sneakers ($35; nordstrom.com).