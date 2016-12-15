Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds's Daughters Make Their First-Ever Public Appearance—See the Adorable Pics
You're going to want to sit down for this: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds's daughters just made their first-ever public appearance, and they're as cute as we'd hope.
James Reynolds, 2, and their 2-month-old baby girl—whose name has not yet been released—joined their notoriously private mom and dad for Ryan's Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony on Thursday, marking the first time they've ever been photographed together at a public event. Little James looks just like mom with blue eyes and blonde ringlets, showing off her fashion prowess in a varsity jacket, mustard-colored dress, printed tights, and Converse high-top sneakers ($35; nordstrom.com).
Baby Reynolds was equally adorable while bundled up in a gray top and matching pants. Lively, for her part, looked stunning as always in a tea-length blue chiffon Atelier Versace dress, peep-toe Christian Louboutin sandals, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, while the proud papa was dapper in a three-piece suit.
"I want to thank my wife, Blake, who is sitting right there, who is everything to me," Reynolds said in his speech, according to People. "You are the best thing, the best thing that has ever happened to me—second only to this star. You make everything better, absolutely everything in my life better. You've made me the father of my dreams when I thought I only had fun uncle potential," he joked.
Lively and her girls cheered while the Deadpool actor received his star, and then joined dad to pose for photos on the red carpet.
BRB, we're going to go practice some deep breathing.