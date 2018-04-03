Have No Fear, Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Are Here to Make You Believe in Love Again

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s closest friends and colleagues showed up on Monday night to celebrate the premiere of their hotly anticipated horror flick, A Quiet Place.

The married co-stars arrived in style to the N.Y.C. event. Blunt wore a stunning mixed media Oscar de la Renta gown with a velvet bodice and a textured pink skirt. Krasinski complemented his wife’s fairytale ensemble in a dapper gray suit and patterned aubergine tie.

Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were among those who showed up to support their talented friends. Lively wore a plunging Chanel dress with an edgy leather top and form fitting knit skirt, which she paired with an armful of bangles and strappy sandals, a delicate braid trailing down her back. Reynolds stood by Blake’s side in a navy suit and taupe tie, but his best accessory was waiting in the wings.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The parents of two brought a special guest to the Monday evening screening: Reynolds’s mom! Tammy Reynolds sandwiched between her son and daughter-in-law on the red carpet, rocking a black trench coat and plaid Burberry scarf.

Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Also in attendance was Blunt’s Devil Wears Prada co-star Stanley Tucci and his pregnant wife (Emily’s sister!), Felicity.