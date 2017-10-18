Blake Lively 's style has been impressive since pretty much Day 1, but we must say she has really pulled out the stops this week.

The actress, who has been promoting her upcoming film All I See Is You, stepped out in New York City with her actor husband Ryan Reynolds on Tuesday looking perfectly coordinated in shades of beige.

Fresh off a day of seven outfit changes (we've got the receipts), Lively kept her Tuesday a tad more low-key and opted for an oatmeal-colored cable knit Max Mara coat ($4,090; luisaviaroma.com), matching trousers (the hems of which she stuffed into her brown lace-up boots), and a white T-shirt. The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants alum kept her long blonde locks flowing past her shoulders and accessorized with an off-white brimmed hat and a woven Bottega Veneta shoulder bag (in gold: $4,250; bergdorfgoodman.com).